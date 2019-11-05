The Trans Lobby Has Finally Met Its Match

Silenced; told that our needs are secondary to men’s; ousted from our spaces, including hospital wards, toilets and swimming ponds to make room for men… Thanks to misogynistic trans activism, the very concept of what it is to be a woman is under threat.

Last week it came to light that trans activists had been key in persuading Procter & Gamble to drop the Venus sign from the packaging of Always sanitary products. Activists hailed this as a great breakthrough, because ‘not all people who menstruate identify as female’.

The Always page on P&G’s website is female-friendly, featuring the inevitable tennis player in old-fashioned whites, as well as some frankly unlikely visions of smiling mother-and-teenage-daughter harmony. It also offers reassuring advice to girls going through puberty.

Explaining its proposed changes to the packaging, P&G stresses it is ‘committed to diversity and inclusion’. But, apparently, it is less committed to its core customer base: women.

The Always saga follows news that the manufacturer of Flora spread is severing its links with Mumsnet. The falling-out between Middle Britain’s favourite online forum and the food giant Upfield over allegedly transphobic posts is just one in a series of recent reports about corporate, state and public-sector capitulation to strident trans activism. If they are pieced together, they reveal a picture of downright misogyny.

In these attempts to accommodate and appease trans folk, biological, natal women are not only regarded as second-class consumers, but as second-class citizens. Earlier this month Thames Valley police announced that the people responsible for posting stickers bearing the definition of woman – ‘adult human female’ – could be charged with a public-order offence. This is Orwellian and reveals an incredibly low view of women.

