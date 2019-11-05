T(y)ranny Triumphant

It’s time to take the “he” out of heliocentric. Trannies are the center of the universe now, and anyone who refuses to accept the new zheliocentrism can count on swift punishment for their heresy (sorry, zheresy).

Ask yourself why trannies have become so important to the left. It has nothing to do with votes—there aren’t enough trannies in the U.S. to impact any election—and tranny issues score terribly in swing states (even acromegalic stopped clock Bill Maher understands that there’s zero electoral advantage in pandering to trannies). It’s not about money; trannies are more than twice as likely as normies to live in poverty. It’s not about energizing the Democrat base; blacks and Latinos have other, more pressing concerns.

So if it’s not about votes, and it’s not about money, and it’s not about pleasing the faithful, what the hell is it about? Why are trannies all of a sudden so damn important?

Conservatives sometimes speak of trannyism as a cult, but they get it backwards. They write as if it’s the trannies who are in the cult. No, the trannies are a tool to put us in a cult, a process that starts by changing our names. As cult guru Tim Conway (not the Dorf guy) writes in his manual for successful culting, name changes “help effect a psychological ‘death’ to the old ego-persona.”

A good cult leader always begins by assigning initiates a new name.

So, now we’re all named “cis.” We’re no longer “normal,” we’re “cis.” We’ve been renamed. Why? Because to the left it’s all about seeing how much we’re willing to take. If they can make us accept a new name, they can pretty much make us do anything. It’s like that Chris Rock routine about how a woman will yell and scream at her man, berating him, insulting him in public, taking it as far as she can…and then she’ll purposely take it one step too far. She’ll say something that no man with a healthy ego would tolerate. And if the guy allows it, she knows, “Oooh, I got him now!”

Rock’s point was that when properly conditioning a boyfriend (or a society), you have to see how far you can push without getting blowback. And if you find that you can cross “the line” (whatever that line is in the given situation) with no resistance, you’ve successfully pacified your mark.

Rock’s right about how women instinctively understand this concept. So there would be no greater victory for tranny cultists than to break that particular demographic. Not just women per se, but the angry femmes, the “grrrl power” crowd. Make them accept a new definition of “female,” one that allows men looking to exert dominance over women to do so from within. After decades of basing feminist ideology around “our bodies” and “our biology,” make women accept the concept that body and biology are irrelevant. Tell them that womanhood is nothing more than what a man says it is.

Feminism was supposed to be about making sure men don’t get to “control” women. Yet what greater control is there than the power to determine who is a woman? It’s no longer about “our bodies, our rights.” It’s about “if a man says he’s a woman, he’s a woman. Now shut up.”

