Young Girls Being Severely Damaged by HPV Vaccines

“The Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV) is a treatment in widespread use but its efficacy in preventing cancer is medically unproven, while unintended, adverse reactions are blighting and even ending the lives of girls and young women across the world. However, pharmaceutical manufacturers and many health authorities are refusing to acknowledge there is a problem and the medical community is continuing to offer the vaccine. Sacrificial Virgins – so named because the vaccine is often given to girls before they become sexually active – exposes increasing evidence of serious neurological damage following the HPV injections. It calls for the vaccine to be withdrawn in the hope that this will help to halt another global tragedy.” (Homepage for the film)

When it comes to the Gardasil vaccine, there are a number of reasons why it makes absolutely no sense to recommend it, or take it. There are a long list of reasons to back this up, and it’s a head scratcher as to why this information is usually ignored and censored by the mainstream.

It’s no secret that vaccines are not completely safe for everyone, it’s clearly not a ‘one size fits all’ product, and that’s evident by the fact that nearly $4 billion has been paid out to families of vaccine injured children via the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA). As astronomical as the monetary awards are, they’re even more alarming considering that only an estimated 1% of vaccine injuries are even reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

“I would never give my daughter, or my son the shot… This is a massive PR event by the company that makes Gardasil, and the same is the truth for the company that makes Cervarix… I think one needs to do a lot of research, and I think parents are in the best position to do that.” – Dr. Christopher Shaw – University of British Columbia

I you want to verify the quote from shaw above, and what he is saying, you can contact him and ask him about the vaccine.

The Takeaway

It’s okay to question vaccine safety. Despite all of the manipulation by mainstream media and the big entities using mass marketing to ridicule anybody who questions the safety of vaccines, it’s something important we must all do. It’s okay not to trust your doctor when it comes to information on vaccines. Why? Because they aren’t really knowledgable. Sure, they can explain how a vaccine works, but as far as research and furthering their education, it’s rare to find a doctor who has gone beyond their education and really looked into these subjects. They are trained to believe that vaccines are unquestionably safe, and if they openly question vaccine safety they are in danger of losing their licence. How crazy is that?

The example above with regards to aluminum is one of many concerns that are being ignored. If aluminum in vaccines, for example, is safe, then why don’t our federal health regulatory agencies simply conduct the studies to prove it?

