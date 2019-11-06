Greg Gutfeld Is Done With Politics and Ready To Drop Acid

Nick Gillespie goes deep with Greg Gutfeld, the best-selling author who is the host of The Greg Gutfeld Show and a co-host of The Five, both of which appear on Fox News Channel.

Gutfeld is a very funny, contrarian, iconoclastic voice with libertarian leanings. The discussion covers Donald Trump and the 2020 election, Gutfeld's early days in the print media (at various points, he edited magazines such as Men's Health and Maxim UK), his time writing at The Huffington Post and his friendship with the late alternative media kingpin Andrew Breitbart, his abiding interest in all sorts of music, and why he's increasingly interested in taking psychedelic drugs. It's a wide-ranging, laugh-out-loud conversation that covers a hell of a lot of territory.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.