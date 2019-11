HANFORD, CA—Authorities are looking for a woman who gave birth to a stillborn baby with toxic levels of methamphetamine in its system. "This is a complete horror," said Hanford Mayor Carl Eggburn. "She didn't even use calipers to rip the child to pieces like a decent human being."

The post Authorities Horrified At Woman Who Killed Baby With Meth Instead Of Traditional Brain-Sucking Device appeared first on The Babylon Bee.