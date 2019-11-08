Upcoming “Introduction to Constitutional Law” Book Talks and Signings

On 11/13/19 at noon, Randy Barnett and I will be giving a book talk on "100 Supreme Court Cases" at the Heritage Foundation. This event is open to the public. You can RSVP here.

And on 11/16/19 at 10:30 a.m., Randy and I will be signing books at the Federalist Society Lawyers Convention.

The book is, alas, once again sold out on Amazon. (Demand has far exceeded supply, and we are already onto our second printing). In the interim, you can purchase the ebook, or the subscription to video library. We will have copies for sale at both events. We hope to see you there.

Recently, Mark Levin interviewed Randy about the book. You can listen here.