Brickbat: Slapjacks

A Harris County, Texas, grand jury, has indicted deputy Ellison Collins for misdemeanor assault for slapping a 61-year-old man hard enough to knock him to the ground outside an International House of Pancakes restaurant. Collins' body camera was not on at the time, but another officer's camera caught him repeatedly telling them man to slap him. The man raised his hand to Collins, but it's not clear from the video if he actually struck him. Collins then slapped the man. Afterwards, two other deputies handcuffed the man. Media reports say it isn't clear what led to the encounter. It also isn't clear if any of the other deputies present will face any sanctions.