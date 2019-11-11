Facebook, YouTube scrubbing all posts that name the so-called ‘whistleblower’

Even though the so-called “whistleblower” who sparked the Ukraine phase of the Donald Trump impeachment sham by the Democrats has been named in several publications, by Donald Trump Jr. in a tweet and in transcripts released by the impeachment committee, Facebook and YouTube are actively scrubbing their sites for any mention of his name.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN on Nov. 8 that “[a]ny mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates our coordinating harm policy, which prohibits content ‘outing of witness, informant, or activist.’” On the same day, YouTube also announced to CNN that the platform was deleting content that named the whistleblower.

We can attest for certain that Facebook, at least, is actively scrubbing its site. Our employees have made numerous posts, both with articles attached and without, that have mentions of the name, and they disappear within minutes.

There are also reports that Twitter has suspended users for naming the ‘whistleblower,’ though that has not been the case with tweets by members of our staff.

The “whistleblower’s” identity has been an open secret in the District of Criminals for weeks. The New York Times described him in detail without providing his name in the days after his complaint that Trump sought a quid pro quo from Ukraine’s president in a call. He was named by Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations.com, and later by Breitbart, American Spectator and others.

The impeachment sham’s leader, Rep. Adam (Pencilneck) Schiff, claims that publicly identifying the “whistleblower” will put him danger. We casually note here that one is statistically in more danger from having information on the Clinton Crime family than on Donald Trump. We know of no allegations that someone with information on Trump has died under mysterious circumstances. Not so for the Clintons.

The American mainstream media continue to outdo themselves with their hypocrisy regarding the name, claiming that it would be illegal to name him (a lie) or that they have some ethical obligation to withhold the name (they don’t). This is the same media that had no trouble outing Edward Snowden and Bradley Manning, or has not shied from publishing national security secrets when they obtained them.

Even the so-called “fair and balanced” Fox News is withholding the name and there are reports that staffers are prohibited from naming him. Over the weekend, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemmingway, a Fox contributor, actually spoke about how silly it is that media is treating the name like kryptonite when everyone in Washington knows who it is. She then named him, which sent the other panelists into conniptions.

By the way, the “whistleblower” has been identified as Eric Ciaramella, and CIA staffer who was fired from the White House in 2017 for illegal leaking. He participated in the genesis of the Russia-Trump collusion conspiracy working for former CIA Director John Brennan, another coup leader.

