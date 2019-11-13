Brickbat: Netflix and Chill

It took four calls to 911 and a little over 30 minutes before a Coral Springs, Fla., dispatcher sent police to a report of a shooting. Guadalupe Herrera reported that a bullet had pierced the back windshield of her car and struck her front windshield and almost hit her in the head. But the call was logged as a "suspicious incident," not as a shooting, which would have been a high priority. When investigators pulled the data from the work station of the 911 supervisor who was on duty, they found a movie on Netflix had been playing for almost two hours when the call came in. The supervisor, Julie Vidaud, said she plays movies in the background, but that doesn't mean she was watching one when the call came in. She is expected to receive a two-day suspension without pay.