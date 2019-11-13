FAYETTEVILLE, AK—FEMA hazmat teams continue to comb through the ruins of Fayetteville in search of survivors after a tragic accident at a local gender reveal party. Steve and Donna Lakehorn had rented a Trident II ICBM from a nearby silo for their son’s gender reveal party, but disaster struck when the missile accidentally denoted its nuclear payload instead of releasing a cloud of blue confetti, killing up to 50,000 residents and irradiating the surrounding areas for the next several billion years.

The post Thousands Dead As Missile Carrying Blue Confetti For Gender Reveal Party Accidentally Detonates Its Nuclear Payload appeared first on The Babylon Bee.