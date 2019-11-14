Mr. Bill and the Marxists

Marxism has claimed its myriads of victims, but none of them are sorrier or more craven than American billionaires. These guys don’t just turn the other cheek to communists: they kneel and kiss their butts. Then they carefully wipe any spittle from their enemies’ posteriors, chirping about democracy and equality. As if abject submission has ever protected anyone anywhere.

I don’t understand the relationship between staggering affluence and cojones, but for sure it’s an inverse one. You’d think it would be the other way round: I mean, how many folks will tell a billionaire to take a hike? Even fewer will risk punching him out.

Surely Mr. Billionaire understands this; surely the hordes he employs, whether professionally or personally, have shown him that when boots are licked, it’s the Guccis on his own feet, not the hoi polloi’s $30 Frogg Toggs, that wind up glistening.

But no. Mr. Bill fawns and cringes when Marxists rudely—but I repeat myself—pry into his finances. He cowers as they rain their blows, plasters a sick, “please-don’t-hit-me-too-hard” smile on his face, and refuses to turn the tables on his interrogators, however easy it may be and no matter how richly they deserve it.

Indeed, an actual Mr. Bill—as in Gates—provides the latest example. Microsoft’s co-founder is a less-than-sympathetic character: not only does he grovel to his persecutors, “I’m all for super progressive tax systems,” but when Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren schemes to steal his fortune, he defends neither it nor himself.

So we will. Because theft is theft, whether it’s a buck or a billion, whether the mugger in the alleyway despoils us or the IRS does.

For starters, Fauxcahontas lives in a glass mansion: her estimated worth in 2019 is “$8.75 million…, a figure that is based on various financial statements, most notably the release of her federal tax returns…” Yep, small potatoes next to Mr. Bill’s stash—but lavish when compared to a serf’s, as is true of all Our Rulers. Why doesn’t this hypocrite donate her $8.75 million before coveting other people’s money?

Second, little more than a year ago, a genetics test that Fauxcahontas herself initiated proved she’s a liar who parlayed one measly ancestor from an indigenous tribe into a professorship. (N.B: most Americans whose families arrived here in the eighteenth or nineteenth centuries can boast of such a forbear.) How is it that this cheat dares show her face, let alone cloaks thievery in jargon and sanctimony? Why aren’t Americans shunning and mocking her? Why aren’t they boycotting a media that covers rather than condemns her? I’m no fan of The Donald, but at least he ridicules this mendacious Marxist.

Gates should take a lesson. And yet he’s running scared. Responding last week to Fauxcahontas’ threats of grand theft, he snivelled, “‘I’ve paid more than anyone in taxes. If I had to pay $20 billion, it’s fine”…

Mr. Bill no doubt felt smug and oh-so-holier-than-capitalists for winking at a holdup—of himself, no less. But I speak as one suffering the effects of Gates’ purloined billions. And I take his insouciance towards financing such evil personally.

Mr. Bill, your taxes buy the US government more bureaucrats and more programs to destroy my freedom. They supply the NSA with more spooks to eavesdrop on my communications. They hire more Thieves and Sexual Assailants to molest passengers at airports, depriving me of overseas travel and of quick, easy hops around the ol’ Homeland. They purchase propaganda from the Department of Brainwashing–ah, Education and the FCC to whitewash these crimes while fooling many of my friends and family. Thanks in part to you, Mr. Bill, revolt against such revolting tyranny appears unlikely.

And this is only domestically: let’s survey the mischief your opulence funds abroad. It recruits cannon fodder for the US Empire. It then arms those kids to slaughter innocents before they themselves bleed out in some desert waste 6000 miles from home. Believe me, Mr. Bill, if you ever watch parents grieve over a body-bag, you’ll fight to keep every last dollar in your wallet, where it belongs.

Meanwhile, the fodder that survives comes home to join the cops, the TSA, or other occupying forces. And again, the wealth your state and local governments loot from you not only pays those cops to boss or even arrest and cage me, it enlists new ones.

Gates does have his limits, however: he balks “when you say I should pay $100 billion[.] OK, then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over…” But he apparently feared he’d gone too far for our latter-day Stalins and added, “I’m just kidding.”

Go ahead and puke while I admonish Mr. Bill. Yo, Jellyfish: you’ve already conceded that the kleptomaniacal State should pick your pockets. Ergo, the predators, not you, decide how much they’ll lift. That’s why a reporter helpfully informs us, “Bill Gates’ net worth currently stands at $106 billion.” Capisce, Mr. Bill? We are to infer that robbing you is perfectly OK. That’s the way the State in general and Marxism in particular works.

Of course, no advocacy of communism is complete unless Bernie Sanders contributes his senseless two cents. “Say Bill Gates was actually taxed $100 billion,” the old coot “tweeted on Thursday. ‘We could end homelessness and provide safe drinking water to everyone in this country.’”

Um, Coot? The federal government will extort over $3.4 trillion from us this year (scroll to page 117 at the link). That means “we” already have $100 billion—in fact, many multiples of $100 billion. Perhaps handing Leviathan even more bucks is a waste, ya think?

Regrettably, instead of cutting his losses, Mr. Bill also “respond[ed] to a question about whether he would speak with [Fauxcahontas] about his concerns”: “You know, I’m not sure how open-minded she is or that she’d be willing to sit down with someone who has large amounts of money…”

Oh, honestly, Mr. Bill: how did anyone as naive as you become CEO of Microsoft? Fauxcahontas is a politician. And even the most negligible amount of money, to say nothing of assets as sizable as yours, snares politicians more fatally than heroin does addicts: “Warren was eager [oh, I’ll bet] to have a sit-down with the Microsoft billionaire, as she said in a tweet Wednesday. ‘I’m always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I’d love to explain exactly how much you’d pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it’s not $100 billion.)’…”

Yeah, more like $106 billion.

The post Mr. Bill and the Marxists appeared first on LewRockwell.