Hurt Feelings Now Hut! Hut! Huttable!

A New York County just passed a law that makes it an arrestable offense to “annoy” an armed government worker. In other words, one can be Hut! Hut! Hutted! in Monroe County, NY for hurting the feelings of an armed government worker.

And not even that.

How do we know – how would a court establish – whether the AGW’s feelings actually were hurt? Leaving aside the derangement of subjecting people to arrest – and a year in jail – for hurting someone’s feelings.

Well, not just someone. Only AGWs are to be accorded this special privilege of being able to cage anyone they claim hurt their feelings. It does not work the other way around. There are no special protections accorded ordinary citizens whose feelings were more than hurt by AGWs.

An AGW can subject people to palpable mortal terror – he has a gun and you are not free to go. The feelings of the people subjected to that don’t count.

Never mind.

All that is legally necessary, apparently, is for the AGW to claim his feelings were hurt.

This assertion of hurt feelings is now enough for an AGW in Monroe County (and probably soon, other counties) to round on anyone he likes, any time he likes – and do whatever he likes – since an AGW can claim his feelings were hurt by practically anything.

No one else, of course, is empowered to threaten others with murderous violence whenever they claim their feelings have been hurt.

Or even if their feelings actually were hurt.

But unleashing AGWs over claimed hurt feelings is the logically inevitable reductio ad absurdum of the Officer Safety Cult – the central dogma of which is that anything which an AGW claims makes him “fear for his safety” entitles him to do practically anything he likes.

Why not hurt feelings?

Little kids make the same claim. He was being mean to me!

Only little kids aren’t usually armed to the Adam’s apple, as AGWs are.

Also, little kids aren’t told they are “heroes” entitled to doffed cap reverence, as AGWs are.

Nor are they constantly told that danger lurks everywhere – and that everything and everyone around them must be regarded with suspicion. And pre-emptively curb stomped.

That is the recipe for sociopathy – and it sometimes bakes one from a child exposed to such “training.”

AGWs are purposely trained in sociopathy.

