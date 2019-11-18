1) Permanent Record – Edward Snowden

2) Killing History: The False Left-Right Political Spectrum and the Battle between the ‘Free Left’ and the ‘Statist Left’ – L.K. Samuels

3) The Camp of the Saints – Jean Rspail

4) From Dawn to Decadence: 1500 to the Present: 500 Years of Western Cultural Life – Jacques Barzun

5) Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life – Patrick Van Horne

6) The Assassination of James Forrestal – David Martin

7) Progressivism: A Primer on the Idea Destroying America – James Ostrowski

8) Will You Be Richer or Poorer?: Profit, Power and A.I. in a Traumatized World – Charles Hugh Smith

9) Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy – Mark Sircus

10) Iodine : Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It – David Brownstein

11) KetoFast: Rejuvenate Your Health with a Step-by-Step Guide to Timing Your Ketogenic Meals – Dr. Joseph Mercola

12) Doctor Yourself: Natural Healing That Works – Andrew W. Saul

13) The House of Government: A Saga of the Russian Revolution – Yuri Slezkine

14) American Contempt for Liberty (Hoover Institution Press Publication) – Walter E. Williams

15) Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family – Brett Wilcox

The post LRC’s Best-Selling Books for October 2019 appeared first on LewRockwell.