LRC’s Best-Selling Books for October 2019

1) Permanent Record– Edward Snowden
2) Killing History: The False Left-Right Political Spectrum and the Battle between the ‘Free Left’ and the ‘Statist Left’– L.K. Samuels
3) The Camp of the Saints– Jean Rspail
4) From Dawn to Decadence: 1500 to the Present: 500 Years of Western Cultural Life– Jacques Barzun
5) Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life– Patrick Van Horne
6) The Assassination of James Forrestal– David Martin
7) Progressivism: A Primer on the Idea Destroying America– James Ostrowski
8) Will You Be Richer or Poorer?: Profit, Power and A.I. in a Traumatized World– Charles Hugh Smith
9) Sodium Bicarbonate: Nature’s Unique First Aid Remedy– Mark Sircus
10) Iodine : Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It– David Brownstein
11) KetoFast: Rejuvenate Your Health with a Step-by-Step Guide to Timing Your Ketogenic Meals– Dr. Joseph Mercola
12) Doctor Yourself: Natural Healing That Works– Andrew W. Saul
13) The House of Government: A Saga of the Russian Revolution– Yuri Slezkine
14) American Contempt for Liberty (Hoover Institution Press Publication)– Walter E. Williams
15) Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family– Brett Wilcox
