On November 14, 2019, in Vienna, I received the 2019 Hayek Lifetime Achievement Award from the Austrian Economics Center, where such figures as Peter Thiel, Arthur Laffer, and Deirdre McCloskey have likewise been honored. The speech conferring the award on me was delivered by Ingo Friedrich, retired vice president of the European Parliament and president of the European Economic Senate. This episode consists of selections from that speech as well as my brief remarks.

Listen to the podcast

The post My Acceptance Speech: The Beautiful Vision of Austrian Economics appeared first on LewRockwell.