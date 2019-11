NEW YORK, NY—Successful businessman Kelvin Wood was alarmed when he checked his bank account. His net worth was now $999,999,999, putting him dangerously close to having an evil amount of money. “Oh no! People are going to hate me if I earn even a dollar more!” Wood remarked before shutting down all the businesses he owned to make sure he stopped earning more money.

