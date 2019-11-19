Impeachable Offenses Need not be Criminal Offenses

As Democrats continue to poll test what exactly will be included in the inevitable articles of impeachment and Republicans continue to hunt for a shiny object that might distract voter attention from the president's actions, I revisit a very basic question relating to the impeachment power—Are "high crimes and misdemeanors" limited to violations of the federal criminal code? Since Trump's inauguration, Alan Dershowitz has been pushing the claim that the House cannot launch a valid impeachment without evidence of an actual felony, and that's another thing about which he is wrong when it comes to impeachments. Trump supporters are now embracing a new chant of "where's the crime?" It seems like a good time to reemphasize that it is possible to commit an impeachable offense without engaging in conduct that might get you prosecuted in an ordinary court of law.

