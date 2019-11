CORVALLIS, OR—Vegan leader and chef Antonio Martha has announced that chicken wings are now vegan. "As vegans, we want everything to be cruelty-free," Martha said between breaths and chews as he tore into a plate of hot wings. "Chicken wings are not cruel. Chickens don't even fly. The wings are just sitting there waiting to be eaten."

