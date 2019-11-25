Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and failed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have together unveiled a new piece of legislation that they claim will help to “decarbonize” America’s public housing stock – which is just code for depopulation.

The “Green New Deal for Public Housing Act,” as they’re calling it, would require $180 billion in taxpayer dollars to “decarbonize the entire public housing stock in the United States of America,” according to AOC and Sanders.

“And in the process of decarbonizing the public housing stock we are going to put hundreds of thousands of people to work in good paying jobs and giving that preference to public housing residents,” AOC further explained during a public unveiling event for the bill.

“The planet is in crisis,” Sanders added, to cheers from a group of public housing residents that was bussed in from New York City to Washington, DC. “The truth is that five out of the last six years have been the warmest on record,” Sanders further contended, offering no evidence to back this claim.

All major cities will be under water in 50 years, claims Bernie Sanders

Part of the impetus behind this first of many Green New Deal initiatives is the fear that AOC and Sanders both have about our planet warming to the point that ocean levels rise and flood our major cities.

“Major cities around the world – cities like Miami, New York City, London, Shanghai, and Hong Kong will likely be under water in the next 50 years,” Sanders claims, again without any evidence to back it.

According to Sanders, the United Nations is correct in its speculation that “climate change” will soon create “over a hundred million climate refugees in search of food, water, and a minimal standard of living.”

Read the Whole Article

The post ‘Decarbonize’ Means Depopulate, Because Humans Are Carbon-Based Organisms. appeared first on LewRockwell.