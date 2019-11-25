I Endorse ‘OK, Boomer,’ And So Should You

Shop all books by Tom Woods

From the Tom Woods Letter:

So the youngsters are using “OK, boomer” as a dismissive retort these days.

The reference is to the generation born roughly between 1946 and 1965 — though the set of beliefs I personally associate with the phrase is not confined to people from that age group.

I’ve seen some libertarians (and of course conservatives) object to this.

Why, these youngsters should respect authority!

But you know what?

No matter how the expression is being used in practice, in principle it’s a great idea that I wholeheartedly endorse.

And yes, I will of course lose subscribers today. (I’ll live.)

Boomers should be exercising some kind of leadership role today, as our elders. They should be giving us something to look up to.

Instead, even the Boomers who consider themselves cheeky and anti-Establishment just repeat slogans and talking points handed to them by talk radio or the Heritage Foundation.

(Boomerism as I conceive of it is more a set of ideas than it is an age range.)

With every possible resource available to them online at the push of a button they’re still thinking in 1980s Republican Party platitudes?

They’re still portraying presidents they like as heroic defenders of Jesus?

They’re still worked up when people object to the Pledge of Allegiance? They still haven’t encountered anyone or anything that makes them wonder about “one nation, indivisible” as an American principle?

They’re still comparing American soldiers to Jesus Christ?

They still use the expression “my president”?

They’re still saying, “If you won’t stand behind the troops, feel free to stand in front of them”?

After all the police abuse, which takes a multitude of forms, they’re still repeating slogans with all the sophistication of a third-grade book report?

So no, I won’t be shedding any tears if we have a dismissive response to this contemptible intellectual laziness.

If you want to be right-wing, knock yourself out. But don’t be dumb-guy right-wing, speaking and thinking in slogans that sound like they were hammered out in the boardroom of a D.C. marketing firm.

