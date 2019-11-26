ISRAEL—Researchers have stumbled across what promises to be a revolutionary discovery in the world of biblical archaeology: the capo King David used when playing his harp.
The post King David's Capo Discovered appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
ISRAEL—Researchers have stumbled across what promises to be a revolutionary discovery in the world of biblical archaeology: the capo King David used when playing his harp.
The post King David's Capo Discovered appeared first on The Babylon Bee.