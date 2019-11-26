The Invention of Modern Slavery Called Democracy

“All government, in its essence, is a conspiracy against the superior man: its one permanent object is to oppress him and cripple him. If it be aristocratic in organization, then it seeks to protect the man who is superior only in law against the man who is superior in fact; if it be democratic, then it seeks to protect the man who is inferior in every way against both. One of its primary functions is to regiment men by force, to make them as much alike as possible and as dependent upon one another as possible, to search out and combat originality among them. All it can see in an original idea is potential change, and hence an invasion of its prerogatives. The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane and intolerable, and so, if he is romantic, he tries to change it. And even if he is not romantic personally he is very apt to spread discontent among those who are.”

~ H. L. Mencken, A Mencken Chrestomathy

Most believe that the days of kings and queens are behind us, and that such obvious despotic rule has no place in modern times. The commoners after all, had enough of such arrogance long ago, and were getting restless. The ruling class knew they had a problem, so they came up with an ingenious idea they called democracy in order to quell the tide of discontent evident among the people. The government retained power, but easily fooled the people into believing that with democracy, they would govern themselves. This was a fool’s game from the beginning.

Yes, the government decided on democracy, and the masses in their ignorance rejoiced. They had only changed the name of the beast, and accepted slavery in a different form without realizing the error of their ways. While most believed democracy meant freedom, quite the opposite was the case. Actually, democracy, or its evil cousin, a democratic republic, is a far greater danger to liberty long-term than is a monarchy. This is because of mass deception instead of clarity. The people once again were fooled into believing that a better solution had been won, and that they actually had a say in the process called government. It is instructive to understand that the Greek root of the word government means to “control the mind.” Concerning politics, this is a much more honest term than democracy, which in Greek means people power. The simple reality of the political change in this country from early to modern times is one from monarchy to oligarchy. Ruling changed from one to a few, while the bulk of society still remain slaves of the state.

Since people today can vote to choose their rulers, they are prisoners to what they falsely believe is national rule, an impossible absurdity on its face. If given a choice, I would always choose a monarch over rule by a few or by a majority of millions of strangers, all with a multitude of agendas. A king at least is exposed. This insane concept of voting brings with it the ridiculous and false notion that self-rule is evident. Self-rule is freedom, but in a democracy, each individual has surrendered all sovereignty to an unknown entity called the nation-state. This country has never been ruled over by the people at large. The ruling elite has for most all our history kept control of the governing system. Giving up individual sovereignty for a perceived rule by the majority, especially given that the real rulers remain mostly hidden in this current treacherous political system, is intellectually bizarre.

Those who are fooled into believing that they are free when they are not would be better off knowing that freedom did not exist in the first place. In this country, when a child is born, he is automatically owned by the state, and therefore is the property of the state. This means he is subject to extortion for life. He is issued a birth certificate, and a claim is filed stating that he is a U.S. citizen. As a U.S. citizen, he is subject to theft by the state in the form of mandatory and forcible taxation. This is simply thievery where government takes what property its citizens earn for its own nefarious use. In addition, almost nothing is allowed without a permission slip in the form of licenses issued by the state. Virtually everything is regulated, and most behavior, regardless whether anyone is harmed or not, is restricted under the threat of prosecution, incarceration, or death.

The government itself is a massive monopoly because it has a monopoly on power over the individual. Most monopolies in the U.S. are accomplished due to fascist partnerships between government and its rulers in banking and corporate America. The monopoly of force held by government and its controlled agents in the military, allows for unlimited aggressive war. The monopoly of the monetary system and the money supply held by the Federal Reserve Banks in partnership with the government, leads to an unlimited supply of money to fund its criminal and murderous activities. In addition, when the same banks that control the supply of money get into trouble, they simply bail themselves out at the expense of the lowly taxpayer. Other monopolies allowed by government gain great advantages, and in turn reward their co-conspirators in government for their efforts. Monopolies cannot exist in a true free market, so if monopolies are present, as is the case today, freedom cannot survive.

The idea of democracy and democratic government is a scam. It is corruption at the highest level and the mortal enemy of freedom and liberty. Government is criminal, fraudulent, dishonest, sleazy, and indifferent to the plight of mankind. It is a worthless endeavor, and deserves no respect. It is and has always been a conspiracy of evil against life and love. I believe what Mencken said, and I will strive to be a dangerous man, and spread discontent far and wide for as long as I can.

