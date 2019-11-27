Brickbat: Jailbait Indeed

The Santa Clara, California, district attorney's office says it is investigating a prosecutor police say used his daughter as bait to find a man now charged with molesting her. Ali Mohammad Lajmiri has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14 years, lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14 years by the use of force, violence, duress, menace or fear and false imprisonment for molesting the 13-year-old girl while she walked her dog. Police say that her father brought her back to the scene of the attack several times, hoping to catching Lajmiri. He finally succeeded, but not before Lajmiri reportedly pulled the girl onto a bench and kissed the top of her head before she was able to get away. According to the police report, the father directed his daughter to walk back and forth along a wooded trail and to let Lajmiri touch her if she encountered him again.