Happy Thanksgiving from us to you!

We at Personal Liberty want to wish each and every one of you a Happy Thanksgiving. It is our hope and prayer that you have been blessed and enlightened by the information we publish each day. I know we have been blessed and enlightened by your continued patronage.

Thanksgiving is a day for us to reflect on the many ways we are blessed (though we really should do this every day). So here are a few of the things for which we are thankful:

A loving, forgiving God.

A wonderful, healthy family.

An intelligent, hardworking staff.

Freedom of speech.

A still semi-free country in which to live.

The internet, which allows us to spread the word about the growing tyranny in the United States.

A loyal subscriber base that comes here not only to read what we write, but that also engages us, causing us to think and requiring that we stay on top of our game.

What are you thankful for? Use the comments section below to let us know. And thank you so much for your continued patronage and loyalty.

George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation

In 1789, not long after ratification of the U.S. Constitution, President George Washington, upon the recommendation of Congress, issued a national proclamation setting Nov. 26 as a day of thanksgiving and prayer. We think his words still ring true today. Following is the text of that proclamation. We hope you enjoy it. As you read it, consider how these words would be received if issued by a president today.

General Thanksgiving

By the PRESIDENT of the United States Of America

A PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favour; and Whereas both Houses of Congress have, by their joint committee, requested me “to recommend to the people of the United States a DAY OF PUBLICK THANKSGIVING and PRAYER, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favors of Almighty God, especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness:”

NOW THEREFORE, I do recommend and assign THURSDAY, the TWENTY-SIXTH DAY of NOVEMBER next, to be devoted by the people of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being who is the beneficent author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be; that we may then all unite in rendering unto Him our sincere and humble thanks for His kind care and protection of the people of this country previous to their becoming a nation; for the signal and manifold mercies and the favorable interpositions of His providence in the course and conclusion of the late war; for the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty which we have since enjoyed;–for the peaceable and rational manner in which we have been enabled to establish Constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national one now lately instituted;–for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed, and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge;–and, in general, for all the great and various favours which He has been pleased to confer upon us.

And also, that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech Him to pardon our national and other transgressions;–to enable us all, whether in publick or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually; to render our National Government a blessing to all the people by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed; to protect and guide all sovereigns and nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us); and to bless them with good governments, peace, and concord; to promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the increase of science among them and us; and, generally to grant unto all mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as He alone knows to be best.

GIVEN under my hand, at the city of New-York, the third day of October, in the year of our Lord, one thousand seven hundred and eighty-nine.

(signed) G. Washington

The post Happy Thanksgiving from us to you! appeared first on Personal Liberty®.