U.S.—Netflix has taken heavy criticism for committing the sin of cultural appropriation of cheesy Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.
The post Netflix Criticized For Appropriating Hallmark Christmas Movie Culture appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—Netflix has taken heavy criticism for committing the sin of cultural appropriation of cheesy Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.
The post Netflix Criticized For Appropriating Hallmark Christmas Movie Culture appeared first on The Babylon Bee.