Support Reason While Doing Your Amazon Holiday Shopping

It's that time of the year again. You've retreated to your old bedroom, safely hidden from your family's Thanksgiving weekend guests, and you're wondering how you can support Reason and complete your Amazon Christmas shopping in this quiet moment.

We have the solution! When you head to Amazon, whether for gifts or for everyday needs, please consider starting right here. Thanks to the Amazon Smile program, your favorite libertarian magazine can enjoy a nice little kickback. And you don't have to worry about showing up to Christmas empty-handed.

Thinking of using Amazon after the holidays? No worries. You can use this handy link year-round.

Wondering about your privacy? Don't worry: We can't see any reader's individual purchases, and we wouldn't judge you even if we could. But we can see what you and your fellow Reasoners have purchased as a group. In fact, we've used those recommendations for this handy gift guide.

The presidential election is in full swing. Show off your support for orb queen Marianne Williamson by donning your very own set of wizard robes, created with the help of these sewing patterns. The Yang Gang can cop this extra-long, microfibre tie…and then promptly throw it away because no one has time for neck shackles! Speaking of cops, maybe you're part of the #KHive. (For you folks without Twitter: That's Kamala Harris' supporters.) In that case, here's a traditional-style California jailbird costume. OK ladies, now let's incarceration!

With all that's going on in international politics, why not take the time to read up on the history of the People's Republic of China? Try Mao's Great Famine: The History of China's Most Devastating Catastrophe, 1958–1962. Or perhaps you want to stay closer to home. Luckily for you, Reason's own Robby Soave released Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump earlier this year. Want to travel back in time? Check out this book on magic, conspiracy theories, and of course anarchism.

Reading government abuse stories on Reason certainly works up an appetite and y'all surely love some soup. A lot of soup. So much soup. Here are some lozenges, since you're clearly sick. Don't forget food safety! Mrs. Meyers has you covered on freshly-scented hand soap.

Do you believe people should be able to voluntarily sell their kidneys? Make your point by sticking these fake gory human body parts all over the place. The pieces are pre-cut, but don't let that deter you from purchasing this saw wheel.

And then there's this vibrating cock ring, a sensible second purchase following last year's fleshlight.

Of course, you shouldn't look over the greatest gift of all, a Reason subscription! Year-end tax-deductible charitable donations are also welcome.

While you're watching Black Friday fights from the comfort of your old bedroom, thank your lucky stars that your own Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, complete with a little donation to Reason, is one simple click away.