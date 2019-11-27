‘The Trayvon Hoax’ That Promoted Racial Division in America

Filmmaker Joel Gilbert uncovers the true story of the shooting of Trayvon Martin that divided America on racial lines. Gilbert shows how the case was fabricated around Trayvon’s final phone with his girlfriend, Diamond Eugene, that falsely portrayed the shooting as a racial attack. Evidence points to Trayvon as the aggressor. The real Diamond Eugene, who was 16 at the time, never testified at Zimmerman’s trial, but Rachel Jeantel was substituted in her place as a fake witness. Gilbert says that the false narrative was used to inflame black voters into re-electing Obama in 2012. He says it also ignited radial discord that is harming the black community today, with a 33% increase in homicides.

Filmmaker Joel Gilbert shows how Trayvon Martin’s family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, recorded a conversation with Diamond Eugene, Trayvon’s girlfriend who was on the phone with the youth in the last moments of his life. Gilbert said that Diamond’s recorded statement with attorney Crump essentially consisted of her simply agreeing with the lawyer, who was following a racial agenda. The recording ignited the public, swayed President Obama, gained support from LeBron James and the NBA, and ultimately provoked the nation’s media to demand Zimmerman’s arrest.

Diamond Eugene, who was being coerced by Travon’s family, friends, and attorney, disappeared. She never testified at Trayvon’s trial, instead, Rachel Jeantel, who claimed to be Diamond at the trial, was an impersonated Diamond.

Gilbert contends that the phone call would never overcome the physical evidence and eye witnesses that were in Zimmerman’s favor, so the case was not about convicting him, but the goal was to get him arrested. The political agenda to get Zimmerman into court was to inflame black voters to mobilize and vote for Obama in 2012, as he was losing support in the black community due to a poor economy. A special prosecutor was appointed.

Judicial Watch discovered that Obama’s DOJ sent its Community Relations Service (CRS) “peacemaker” agency to Florida to investigate, however, they found documents that showed CRS organized the protests that led to strife and racial division. Gilbert says that the media and politicians have concocted a lie that blacks are under threat of attack by dangerous armed white men,which is used to control black voters so that they will vote for the Democrat party.

However, Gilbert says that the biggest problem for black youth is the lack of strong black men in the home to give them guidance away from gangs, drugs and fighting.

The arrest of Zimmerman allowed Trayvon’s family to file a lawsuit against the homeowners association, and they got a $2 million pay-out. Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, is a candidate for Miami Dade County Commissioner.

Gilbert says that along with Trayvon’s parents who knew about the substitution, their attorney, Benjamin Crump, also knew about the imposter, and enjoined Al Sharpton, a known race hoaxer, to create a movement.

The filmmaker said that the Florida state prosecutors who withheld evidence from Zimmerman’s attorneys and ignored Rachel Jeantel’s confession also knew of the criminal deception.

