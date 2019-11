U.S.—Screenings across the nation of the new film A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks in the iconic role of Mister Rogers, were immediately met by large protest groups who took issue with the film's themes of kindness triumphing over cynicism and being a friendly neighbor to all no matter what our differences may be.

The post Leftists Protest New Mister Rogers Film For Controversial Message Of Being Nice To Everyone appeared first on The Babylon Bee.