What FEE Staff Is Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time of year, not only because of the heaping portions of delicious food but also because it’s an opportunity to slow down, relax, and reflect on everything there is to be grateful for.

With our non-stop news cycle, vitriolic political climate, and busy lives, it’s easy to lose track of the wonderful things right in front of us. At FEE, we’re so busy with making the principles of a free society credible to the rising generation, sometimes a few of us lose track, as well.

So this year, we decided to slow down, have an office FEEsgiving feast, and talk about what we’re thankful for. In an office full of people who love to talk about big ideas, it was nice to digest some lighter fare. This Turkey Day, we hope you do the same.

Zilvinas Silenas - President

"I'm thankful for all the people and all the freedoms that allow people to work together peacefully, resulting in an abundance of wealth, income, and low prices never-before-seen. For example, my colleague, Jen, just ran an experiment in our office and made a full Thanksgiving dinner meal for less than $30! Compared to the average wage in the US, this means that one person has to spend just a little more than one hour’s wages to pay for a feast that feeds a dozen people! Take all the utopias ever written and all the socialist regimes ever established—none of them come even close to the miracle of the US economy."

Jen Maffessanti - Senior Associate Editor

"I’m thankful for a lot of things in life. My family. My friends. My home. The work I do. But I am perhaps most thankful for the delicate, beautiful web of interconnectedness and unplanned order that brings us together in ways that many are completely unaware of. It’s become so commonplace that it’s difficult to notice. And I’m thankful for that, too."

Jason Riddle - Vice President of Programs and Strategic Operations

“I won the birth lottery. Not only I was born during the greatest time in human history to a wonderful, loving family, but I also inherited the wisdom of a billion lifetimes thanks to today’s global networks of human cooperation.”

Richard Lorenc - Executive Vice President

“I am thankful that we still live in a country where, despite arguing the obvious supremacy of Star Trek over Star Wars, we can still sit at the same table and share a meal.”

Michelle Prado - Senior Program Associate

“I'm thankful for an uncensored Twitter where we can quote-tweet and fact-check politicians in a matter of seconds and make memes calling out their problematic behavior. I’m also thankful for Amazon Prime because I hate Christmas shopping.”

Abby Berger - Programs Intern

"I'm thankful to have the opportunity to get valuable work experience before graduating from college. Also, I'm thankful for my dogs; they're so cute!"

Javier Perez-Saavedra - Business Development Associate - Strategic Projects

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to spread the ideas of liberty to regions where they need this inspiring message the most and are challenged by the scarcity of it.”

Riadul Hoque - Senior Full Stack Web Developer Associate

“I'm thankful to be a part of FEE while enjoying the work that I get to do every day and for the company of my companion, friends, and family. (Honorary mentions: Chick-fil-A, El Rey Del Taco and Biriyani.)”

Dan Sanchez - Director of Content

“I am thankful for the modern marvels of technology that connect me with friends and family across the country and enable me to try to be of service to millions around the world through digital publishing. I am grateful to the billions of strangers whose work contributed to these marvels. I’m in awe of the markets that coordinate the efforts of those people. And I give thanks for the institutions of liberty and private property that undergird those markets.”

Tyler Brandt - Associate Editor

“I’m thankful for innovations in flight that allow me to travel 700 miles in less than two hours to see my family and loved ones. But what I’m most thankful for is a job that has allowed me the flexibility to work from home and see them more often than I would otherwise.”

Lawrence Reed - President Emeritus

“The list of things, people, and ideas I am thankful for is endless. So rather than offer some fraction of it, let me just say that I am very thankful for gratitude itself. It’s nice to be on the receiving end when others express it, but it’s even more exhilarating to be a giver of it. The encouragement you provide in the form of a generous 'Thank You!' to a person who deserves it is often greater than you might imagine. I love to affirm my appreciation when someone exhibits a trait of solid character and makes the world a better place, even in a small way. We don’t show our gratitude often enough, so let’s make this year’s Thanksgiving the start of a regular, daily habit of showing it at every opportunity. You’ll live longer and be happier for it, and so will those you bless with a hearty thanks.”