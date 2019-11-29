You may have noticed over the last couple of years that many so-called “conservative” publishers have gone all in with the CDC and the vaccine propaganda industry. The Daily Caller, for example, has been caught pushing measles vaccine propaganda. Many other conservatives such as Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity — who otherwise achieve outstanding work in the world of politics — flatly avoid the topic of vaccines, even as they position themselves as advocates of personal freedom and informed consent.

But Michelle Malkin is rising above them all and taking a stand for “the freedom to question vaccines.” In her WND.com article on this topic, she praises Hollywood actor Rob Schneider, who remains one of the very few courageous individuals countering vaccine industry propaganda and fake science. In an age of extreme demands for obedience and conformity across all topics — hating Trump, loving vaccines, promoting transgenders in the Olympics, etc. — both Schneider and Malkin demonstrate the independent thinking qualities that are essential for a functioning, sustainable civilization.

That’s why both of them deserve to be celebrated for their principles and spiritual strength in defending logic and rationality, even in an age of insanity and medical lunacy.

Read Michelle Malkin’s outstanding column below, reprinted from this link at WND.com. Note: WND.com is one of the dozens of websites we index at Censored.news, the real-time news aggregation site that brings you headlines from all the most censored news sites on the web. WND publishes original, profoundly important articles on culture, politics, freedom and more. We strongly encourage you to bookmark WND.com and make it one of your daily reads.

Read the Whole Article

The post Michelle Malkin Demands ‘Freedom To Question Vaccines’ appeared first on LewRockwell.