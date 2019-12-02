U.S.—Many have criticized Joe Biden's new campaign slogan, "No Malarkey," for being out of touch and old-fashioned.
The post Biden's Popularity Skyrockets Among Coveted 1920s Working Class Demographic appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
