FDA Amps Up Big Pharma Protection Racket by Attacking the CBD Industry

Hundreds of thousands of people living in the United States die every single year from taking pharmaceutical drugs that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved as “safe and effective.” But rather than take a step back and reevaluate its criteria for assessing and approving so-called “medicine,” the FDA has instead decided to target the budding medicinal cannabis industry over alleged “safety concerns.”

In a press announcement, the FDA indicated that it recently issued warnings to 15 different companies for “illegally” selling products containing cannabidiol, or CBD, a perfectly harmless and highly beneficial constituent of the cannabis plant that’s helping millions of people and their pets find truly safe and effective relief from an array of health problems.

According to the FDA, CBD is somehow a major “safety concern” because it’s never undergone a multi-million dollar “analysis” by the FDA in the same way that synthetic pharmaceutical drugs routinely have to in order to gain the FDA’s official stamp of approval. CBD is thus “illegal,” according to the FDA, and must be banned as quickly as possible in order to maintain a “safe” society that’s free of all “dangerous” herbal and botanical remedies.

In its announcement, the FDA indicated that it will not even grant CBD “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS, status because of an alleged “lack of scientific information supporting the safety of CBD in food.” The FDA’s “qualified experts,” the agency has indicated, do not see CBD as “safe,” and thus are exerting undue control over the entire American population by restricting its use in food and beverages.

Claiming that it maintains “rigorous public health standards,” the FDA hilariously wants us all to believe that this decision stems from the FDA’s commitment to keeping Americans “safe,” even as at least 35,000 Americans die every year from FDA-approved antibiotics alone.

If you can even believe it, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy actually made the claim in a recent statement about these warning letters that her agency is simply taking the same “overarching approach” to CBD and cannabis-derived constituents that it would “any other substance that we regulate.” But we have yet to see the FDA take pertinent action against the antibiotic-resistance epidemic that’s killing far more Americans than cannabis ever has, seeing as how cannabis has never killed anyone.

Read the Whole Article

The post FDA Amps Up Big Pharma Protection Racket by Attacking the CBD Industry appeared first on LewRockwell.