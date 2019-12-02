Free Speech Clinic seeks Fellow Starting 1/2020

I posted this job opportunity a while ago, but we have had to reopen the search. The position is for one and a half years, though there is potentially some wiggle room. The university h.r. bureaucracy has been slow to reopen the position on its website, so I can't give you a link right now for an official application, but if you are interested, please email me directly at dbernste@gmu.edu and we will take it from there. Salary is commensurate with similar fellowships.

Purpose of the Organization:

The Liberty and Law Center is an academic center within Scalia Law School. Its mission is to provide a forum to learn about the role of law in protecting and promoting liberty, challenge government encroachment upon liberty, and lead the discussion of the law's role in protecting and promoting liberty.

Purpose of the Position:

The Liberty and Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School is looking for a Free Speech Clinic Fellow to run its Free Speech Clinic for law students, which was launched in Fall of 2018. The Free Speech Clinic Fellow will collaborate with the Clinic Director to manage, instruct, and support the activities of the Free Speech Clinic. It is anticipated that the Clinic will focus on two core First Amendment objectives: (1) litigating and supporting cases and other legal proceedings that further the cause of free speech; and (2) training a group of future lawyers who want to advance their knowledge of the status of freedom of speech in the United States, and seek practical training in protecting freedom of speech.

Duties:

At the direction of the Clinic Director and the Center's leadership, the Fellow's responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Serve as the day-to-day manager of the Clinic.

Provide supervision and instruction to students in the Clinic, including feedback, mentoring, and training.

Solicit and manage ongoing cases, ensuring that the work is done in a timely and professional manner.

Assist with the organization and teaching of the Clinic, focusing on substantive knowledge of First Amendment doctrine and the litigation process, as well as effective legal writing, advocacy, and client relations skills.

Develop the focus of cases the Clinic will work on, including developing and maintaining relationships with public interest law firms with which the Clinic expects to collaborate.

Assist in managing the marketing and promotion of the Clinic.

Initiate Clinic and free speech focused events for Clinic students and the larger community.

Desired qualifications and skills:

A strong interest in freedom of speech and the First Amendment;

2 or more years of relevant experience;

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with others and execute projects;

Strong analytical and research skills; and

Strong spoken and written communication skills.