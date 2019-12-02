Law blogging is not as widespread as it once was. (Thanks, Twitter.) But there are still some valuable legal blogs out there, and Summary, Judgment, by sometime-VC-blogger Will Baude and his University of Chicago colleague Adam Chilton is sure to be one of them.

Baude and Chilton have different methodological and ideological perspectives, so it's very interesting to see their differing takes on various issues, such as Restatements (Baude, Chilton), law school rankings (Chilton, Baude), and the Federalist Society (Baude, Chilton, Baude).

Check it out.