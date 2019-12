SIMI VALLEY, CA—Shouting could be heard echoing from a massive mountain range of money sitting on the over 6,000 acres of land bought by celebrity Mark Ruffalo to store his vast accumulation of crisp Benjamins. Witnesses say that Ruffalo was standing at the peak of his Mt. Everest of money shouting about the failures of capitalism.

