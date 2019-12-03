Six-Month ‘Buy’ Signal Set to Shoot Higher

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Sun Communities, Inc. and noted that the stock has been on a bullish run and making a series of higher highs and higher lows since January.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a 10-Month Simple Moving Average chart for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: XSD).

XSD seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the semiconductor segment of a U.S. total market composite index.

Now, below is a 10-Month Simple Moving Average chart for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF.

Back in June, the XSD 1-Month Moving Average crossed above the 10-Month SMA indicating XSD is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

Guess what happened next…

Sure enough, prices have risen higher ever since.

If you had purchased XSD shares when the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in June, when the stock was around $84.37, you’d be up 14.4% by now.

Not a bad profit for a five-month hold of a major semiconductor ETF.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month Moving Average is still above the 10-month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1-Month Price remains above the 10-month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has performed…

On November 20th, we highlighted J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), noting that the stock had pulled back, below the Upper Keltner Channel, offering a prime buying opportunity.

If you happened to have purchased JPM shares on that day, you’d already be up 1.06%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would now be up 13.94% in less than two weeks’ time!

That’s the power of options, and the entire purpose of my investment service, Chuck Hughes’ PowerTrend Options.

In fact, we recommended a specific JPM option contract back on November 13th, which just produced our subscribers a tidy profit of 31% yesterday, if they chose to close the trade.

If you missed the webinar back in October, I highly recommend you watch it now.

It’s the only place to get options recommendations from me using the PowerTrend “X-ray” system.

