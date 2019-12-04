“Strongly Approve of Trump” Among My Students: Zero

Just for fun, I do an anonymous internet survey of my Constitutional Law I class every year. The survey is voluntary, with a high but far from universal response rate. Some of the students were required to take my class, and others were required to take Constitutional Law I, but got to choose their professor. Here are some results from the past three years:

Out of 106 students:

20 Strong Democrats

27 Lean Democrats

32 Lean Republicans

16 Strong Republicans

11 Independent/Other

Approve of Trump: 19

Strongly Approve of Trump: 0 (yes, zero)