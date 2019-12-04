“Strongly Approve of Trump” Among My Students: Zero

Just for fun, I do an anonymous internet survey of my Constitutional Law I class every year. The survey is voluntary, with a high but far from universal response rate. Some of the students were required to take my class, and others were required to take Constitutional Law I, but got to choose their professor. Here are some results from the past three years:
Out of 106 students:
20 Strong Democrats
27 Lean Democrats
32 Lean Republicans
16 Strong Republicans
11 Independent/Other
Approve of Trump: 19
Strongly Approve of Trump: 0 (yes, zero)