"Federal Jury Convicts Black Mountain, N.C. Man For Communicating A Death Treat On Twitter," reads the headline of a Justice Department press release. (Here's an archive copy in case the press release gets corrected.) Typos happen—I've made plenty in my posts—and this one is no big deal, but I thought it was mildly amusing in a macabre way, so I passed it along.

UPDATE: Thanks to commenter Toranth for the comment that prompted me to add the subtitle.