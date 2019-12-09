A Texas Deputy Is in Jail for Conducting Unlawful Strip Searches on Women

A Texas deputy was arrested over the weekend for allegedly conducting unlawful strip searches on at least six women.

Floyd Berry, who has spent 18 years with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), is accused of conducting unlawful strip searches on at least six women between November 24 and December 4 this year. The BCSO and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began an investigation after five women, ranging in age from 26 to 52, reported Berry's behavior. A sixth woman came forward after the investigation began.

In one of the incidents, a woman says she and a male friend encountered Berry during a traffic stop. She was placed in the back of his patrol car, taken to a secluded area, and was told to remove her clothing for a search. In a similar incident, a woman was separated from her husband, told to lift her bra and shake until her nipples were exposed.

A third woman said Berry was visibly aroused and made flirtatious comments during the search. Berry documented none of the searches in his department reports.

Berry was arrested over the weekend on three misdemeanor counts of official oppression, the BCSO confirmed. The office also said that Berry was placed on administrative leave and was "served a proposed termination" following the arrest.

Following years of debate, Bexar County commissioners last week approved funding for a body camera program. Patrol deputies will begin using the cameras over the next year.

BSCO is currently searching for more victims. Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact BSCO's Public Integrity Unit at 210-335-5110 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.