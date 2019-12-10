New Calls Emerge for “Anti-Vaxxers” To Be Thrown in Re-Education Camps While Their Children Are Kidnapped and Their Homes Seized

If you disagree with the medical establishment’s lies about vaccines, you have no right to exist in society at all, say pro-vaccine authoritarian tyrants. In case you were wondering what the real plans are for people who oppose the quack science dogma of the vaccine industry and its child murdering vaccine advocates, look no further than today’s rant from anti-Trump neocon Rick Wilson.

“Anti-vaxxers are a scourge and a strong argument for re-education camps, the immediate seizure of their property, and putting their children into protective custody,” tweeted Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson), a neo-con Republican strategist and so-called “never Trumper.”

This demand sums up the medical police state tyranny and anti-human authoritarianism that characterizes vaccine advocates, almost all of whom are “medical child molesters” who maim children for profit. They quite literally seek to throw parents in concentration camps if they refuse to have their children injected with nearly a hundred toxic vaccines that contain neurotoxic substances such as aluminum, squalene, mercury, aborted human fetal tissue, formaldehyde and even complete DNA sequences of aborted human babies whose genes were genetically engineered to cause cancer.

Here’s a screen shot of the tweet, since Rick Wilson is likely to delete it soon:

And here’s the live tweet, if you wish to respond to it (and haven’t yet been banned by Twitter for daring to oppose vaccine tyranny):

Anti-vaxxers are a scourge and a strong argument for re-education camps, the immediate seizure of their property, and putting their children into protective custody. https://t.co/9vHPeEl9hf — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 6, 2019

