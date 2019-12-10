OAK RIDGE, TN—The much anticipated State Of The Household address, a daily address by the chief executive of the home, Mrs. Andrea Miller, and typically intended for her husband, Gregory, is scheduled to take place around 5:15 PM today, which is exactly when Mr. Miller is expected to get home from work. Including this address, there have been 2,232 States Of The Household given by the chief executive in charge of the economy, domestic policy, and foreign policy of the home at 527 Evergreen Terrace Ln.

