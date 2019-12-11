Amazing New Plant-Based Meat Tastes Like Real Meat To People Who Have Obviously Never Eaten Meat

December 11, 2019
No Comments

EL SEGUNDO, CA—Meatless meat was once scoffed at by the public, ridiculed for its flavorlessness and complete lack of similarity to actual meat. But now there is a new product on the market from the innovators at High Horse Inc., a plant-based meat manufacturer with a new meat alternative that tastes exactly like real meat to people who have obviously never eaten meat a day in their lives. They call it AintMeat®.

