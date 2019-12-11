EL SEGUNDO, CA—Meatless meat was once scoffed at by the public, ridiculed for its flavorlessness and complete lack of similarity to actual meat. But now there is a new product on the market from the innovators at High Horse Inc., a plant-based meat manufacturer with a new meat alternative that tastes exactly like real meat to people who have obviously never eaten meat a day in their lives. They call it AintMeat®.

The post Amazing New Plant-Based Meat Tastes Like Real Meat To People Who Have Obviously Never Eaten Meat appeared first on The Babylon Bee.