The St, Louis City Council voted 19-2 to designate city parks as childcare facilities. The move is aimed at thwarting a state law allowing people to carry concealed weapons. That state law includes childcare facilities, but not parks, as places where concealed carry may be banned. Council member Joe Vaccaro voted for the bill "because it seems like the thing to do" but said law-abiding people will obey the gun ban while people who commit crimes won't.