“Social Media Influencer Sentenced to 14 Years … After Plotting to Hijack Internet Domain

According to a Justice Department press release,

A man who enlisted his cousin to break into a Cedar Rapids man's home and order him at gunpoint to transfer an Internet domain was sentenced today to 14 years in federal prison.

Rossi Lorathio Adams II, age 27, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also known as "Polo," received the prison term after an April 18, 2019, jury verdict finding him guilty of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats, and violence.

The evidence at trial showed that Adams founded the social media company "State Snaps" while a student at Iowa State University in 2015. State Snaps operates on a variety of social media platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter. At one time, Adams had over a million followers on his social media sites, which mostly contained images and videos of young adults engaged in crude behavior, drunkenness, and nudity. In 2015, a Des Moines area television station aired a news segment in which Adams, who in the interview would only identify himself as "Polo," was continuing to operate his social media sites despite the objections of Iowa State University administrators and the policies of the social media platforms.

Adams' followers often used the slogan, "Do It For State!" Adams tried to purchase the Internet domain "doitforstate.com" from a Cedar Rapids resident who had registered the domain with GoDaddy.com. Between 2015 and 2017, Adams repeatedly tried to obtain "doitforstate.com", but the owner of the domain would not sell it. Adams also threatened one of the domain owner's friends with "gun emojis" after the friend used the domain to promote concerts.

In June 2017, Adams enlisted his cousin, Sherman Hopkins, Jr., to break into the domain owner's home and force him at gunpoint to transfer doitforstate.com to Adams. Hopkins was a convicted felon who lived in a homeless shelter at the time.