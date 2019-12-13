Federal Reserve Will Pump Half a Trillion Dollars in One Month: A Sign of Sheer Panic

“The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or be so dependent upon its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.”

The Rothschild brothers of London writing to associates in New York, 1863.

On occasion, the truth is fully exposed, even though the deliverer of that truth never meant for it to be seen by the public eye. In the case of the Fed, as the Rothschild’s pointed out, the truth is evident but will not be comprehended by the general population. Actually, the truth is not even desired, for acceptance of this truth, and reversal of the scam, would cause financial upheaval and hardship, and therefore would require individual responsibility. In this country today, the widespread acceptance of personal responsibility is clearly absent, so accepting the truth and the consequences of that truth is avoided at all cost. But this avoidance will only cause the associated problems to increase in severity over time, and when the levee finally breaks, the flood of misery may be insurmountable. The “mentally incapable” masses spoken about by Rothschild will likely not awaken in time, so their fate is almost certainly already established.

The fascist control of money began in earnest in 1913 with the creation of the Federal Reserve System, and is now reaching its pinnacle, and is moving ever closer toward total monetary destruction. The elite controllers that hold a monopoly on all money production will protect themselves, but the rest of society will be financially destroyed due to the nefarious deeds of this criminal banking cartel. Those in government responsible for reporting on such matters hide facts about real inflation, but it should be obvious to any “normal” person that the inflationary environment in this country has reached exceedingly dangerous levels. With that said, the imminent monetary collapse will bring such monstrous inflation that few will be able to comprehend the massive scope of this upcoming event.

Currently, it seems panic has taken the lead in this race toward a monetary breakdown. It has been announced that the Fed will pump $500 billion (1/2 trillion dollars) over just the next 30 days. This grand expansion has been going on for decades, but was dramatically increased over 10 years ago after the Fed induced housing collapse, and has never subsided. Since last September, the Fed has been creating money out of thin air at an alarming pace to fund “repurchase” operations in order to stop a huge market crash, which of course would require even more fake money in what is being labeled as the next round of counterfeiting called QE4. All of this is said to be an attempt to prevent financial Armageddon, but it has gotten completely out of control, and is a powder keg ready to explode.

The Fed balance sheet will increase over the next month by $365 billion (1/3 trillion dollars) to a level of over $4.5 trillion, an all time high. This is reason for major concern, as the Fed is now in a position of no return, which indicates that massive continuous monetary expansion will be deemed necessary in order to delay market failure. This should concern all Americans, as this train is headed toward financial hell, and all the brakes are gone.

I realize these numbers are not truly fathomable by most, and that alone is reason to take cover with the understanding that this insanity cannot continue without dire consequences in uncharted waters. If the markets continue to remain at these levels, and collapse does not happen during this round of excessive expansion, the situation will not have been corrected, but made worse. That will bring additional measures of money printing, and simply increase the severity of this looming financial disaster. The banking system and Wall Street will continue to print and steal this money, knowing full well that they will survive, while the rest of society is financially raped.

The very people responsible for the problem have now been forced to expose the risk, and have nowhere to hide. The money pumping is now virulent, and is so open at this stage, that it is impossible not to recognize the carnage expected by the controlling elite. Total economic chaos is in our future, and the longer this is pushed down the road, the worse it will be for all of us. As I said earlier this year:

“If the people continue to evade all moral responsibility, to spend and consume while hiding their heads in the sand, allowing for the destruction of their worth, then the state will reign supreme, and the resulting tyranny will be beyond even Orwell’s imagination.”

