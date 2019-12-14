FENTON, NJ—Local native Derrick King recently joined Grace Community Church after realizing nobody he knew owned a truck or would be willing to help him move to the new house he was in the process of purchasing. King joined Grace Community Church and took note of church members with trucks and immediately began to strike up conversations with them. Within a mere three Sundays, he had an entire moving crew ready to go.

The post Local Man Joins Church Just To Get Help With Upcoming Move appeared first on The Babylon Bee.