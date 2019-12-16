Brickbat: Just Be Yourself

Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff Rick Ramsay has relieved Capt. Penny Phelps as head of the department's major crimes and narcotics unit after she was recorded telling a deputy to pull over a black murder suspect and act like a "white supremacist cop." Phelps told the deputy she did not want the suspect to know that law enforcement knew who he was. "We want it to look like you're the grumpy old man. You have nothing better to do than, you're the white supremacist, you're messing with the black guy who's riding his bike," she said.