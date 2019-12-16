Justin Amash: Impeachment Manager? Dems Want Former Republican Rep to Help Prosecute Trump

A group of Democrats in the House of Representatives reportedly wants libertarian-leaning legislator Justin Amash to be one of three impeachment managers. The Michigan congressman—who switched his party allegiance from Republican to independent back in July—has been a vocal supporter of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump while invoking nonpartisan and high-minded reasons for this support.

Now, "a group of 30 freshman Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D–Minn.), has asked House leaders to consider [Amash] for the small group tasked with arguing its case for removing Trump in the upper chamber," reports The Washington Post, which based its account on talks with "several Democratic officials." More: The thinking, according to these people, is that Amash would reach conservative voters in a way Democrats can't, potentially bolstering their case to the public. He also would provide Democrats cover from GOP accusations that they're pursuing a partisan impeachment; Amash is one of the most conservative members of the House and a vocal Trump critic. "To the extent that this can be bipartisan, it should, and I think including Representative Amash amongst the impeachment managers is a smart move both for the country, for the substance and for the optics," Phillips said, adding that Amash brings an array of qualifications: He's an attorney, a constitutionalist and "the first and only member of the Republican conference, when he was a Republican, to show courage," Phillips added. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) would ultimately make the call and is expected to announce managers early this week, multiple Democrats said. Amash did not respond to a request for comment about whether he would accept such a position. But Phillips, who is in touch with Amash about the idea, said the lawmaker has agreed to consider it if asked. The three impeachment managers picked by Pelosi "will effectively serve as prosecutors making the case to the Senate that Trump deserves to be removed from office over his alleged misconduct centering on the Ukraine scandal," explains Politico. Amash has not been directly involved in the House impeachment inquiry proceedings thus far. Last week, the House Judiciary Committee officially approved articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Today, the committee released its full report, saying Trump "has realized the Framers' worst nightmare" and "abused his power in soliciting and pressuring a vulnerable foreign nation to corrupt the next United States Presidential election by sabotaging a political opponent." The full House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, depending on how much time is taken up by debate.

FREE MINDS

A new ruling on Title IX, the law governing sex discrimination in public education, bodes well for rolling back government overreach. From Inside Higher Ed:

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled that Michigan State University and one of its senior administrators cannot be held liable for student victims' emotional distress after seeing their alleged perpetrators on campus because the interactions did not lead to further sexual harassment or assault, according to an opinion issued Thursday. Legal experts said the decision is a narrow interpretation of the protections for victims of sexual misconduct under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex discrimination, including sexual assault, on college campuses.

More from Inside Higher Ed here. Decision here.

FREE MARKETS

The Hallmark Channel ran a commercial for the wedding company Zola which featured two women getting married and kissing. It then pulled the commercial amid complaints. It has now reinstated the commercial amid more complaints. (File under: The market works better than E.U.–style advertising standards boards at sorting this stuff out.)

Crown Media Family Networks apologizes for the decision to remove an ad featuring a same-sex couple. "We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused," said Mike Perry President & CEO, Hallmark Cards Inc. Full statement here: https://t.co/bpyOss0tmu — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) December 16, 2019

