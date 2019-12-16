The Babylon Bee is issuing a retraction for an earlier story in which we labeled a group of elementary students white supremacists. A video had surfaced online of the children sitting in a circle with one child going around saying “duck.” We had assumed -- as made sense at the time -- that this was a racist summoning circle, with the repeated use of the word “duck” -- which ends in ‘k’ -- being a reference to the KKK. This assumption was backed by numerous sources -- all from 4chan -- and seemed quite reliable at the time.

The post Retraction: Those Kids We Accused Of Holding A KKK Rally Were Actually Just Playing Duck, Duck, Goose appeared first on The Babylon Bee.