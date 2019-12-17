HEAVEN—Every time a Democrat sees the light of conservative values, the angels in heaven rejoice.
The post Angels In Heaven Rejoice As House Democrat Converts To Republican Party appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
HEAVEN—Every time a Democrat sees the light of conservative values, the angels in heaven rejoice.
The post Angels In Heaven Rejoice As House Democrat Converts To Republican Party appeared first on The Babylon Bee.