Brickbat: What a Jackass!

Baldwin Park, California, businessman Robert Ehlers has filed a lawsuit challenging $12,400 in fines the city has levied against him for hanging two banners portraying city council member Ricardo Pacheco as a corrupt "jackass" and urging voters not to re-elect Pacheco in 2020. Ehlers hung the banners after a jury found Pacheco responsible for racial and sexual discrimination against former police chief Lili Hadsell. Hadsell was awarded $7 million in damages. Officials say the signs are not in compliance with the city's sign ordinance, but Ehlers' lawsuit says the city routinely allows signs that don't comply with the law and he is being singled out because of the message on his banners.